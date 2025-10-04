Internationally renowned harpist to perform at Llanwrtyd Wells Heritage Centre

The Llanwrtyd & District Heritage and Arts Centre are delighted to announce that Ben Creighton Griffiths, together with Xenia Porteous and Don Sweeney, will be performing at the Centre on Saturday, October 11 at 7.30pm.

This wealth of musical talent, performing together under the name – the Ben Creighton Griffiths Trio, will perform a varied repertoire of music which will guarantee to provide an amazing evening’s entertainment that will appeal to wide audience and is supported by the Night Out Scheme.

Originally classically trained Ben now specialises in jazz both as a soloist and with his bands.

His career has taken him around the world including America, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia, China, and throughout Europe collaborating with the best of the classical and jazz world. As well as performing he is a composer, most recently developing a concert schedule for his Concerto for Jazz Harp and Symphony Orchestra which has been performed by leading orchestras including the Cardiff Philharmonic.

Violinist Xenia Porteous’ repertoire includes classical, disco and jazz and she has performed at the O2 and the Royal Albert Hall and has been featured on television and radio for the BBC, ITV and S4C. Don Sweeney originates from California and performs on guitar, bass and as a vocalist performing throughout the country.

Tickets are £12 on the door or £10 in advance and available from the Heritage and Arts Centre or the Neuadd Arms Hotel, both in Llanwrtyd or by telephoning the Centre on 01591 610067 or email ldhac2016@gmail.com