The Velvet Violin return to Presteigne in October with a cabaret evening

Mid Border Arts presents the event at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, October 19 at 7.30pm until 10pm, with doors open at 7pm.

The Velvet Violin returns with another fabulous cabaret evening of music and mayhem.

Expect silly wigs and quiz questions, a classy bluesy guest star, and Little Rumba performing new material.

The band writes all their own music and has developed a house style which owes debts to East Europe and South America as well as jazz and blues.

There will also be a guest performance

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/662408