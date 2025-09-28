They will be performing at the Albert Hall on Friday, October 17 at 7.30pm.

Join The Jerseys as they bring the timeless hits of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to life, featuring incredible falsettos, beautiful acapellas, and sublime harmonies that evoke the iconic sounds of the 1960s and 1970s.

Their extensive repertoire includes fan-favourite hits like "Sherry", "Walk Like A Man", "My Eyes Adored You", and many more, culminating in the legendary "Oh What A Night".

Incredible falsettos, beautiful acapellas – the authenticity of the sublime harmonies of the 60s and 70s – with a huge repertoire including ‘Grease’, Rag Doll’, ‘Stay’, ‘Let’s Hang On’, and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’

This is much more than just another tribute show – this is a celebration of fantastic music performed by an array of incredible talent.

The Jerseys have performed in various prestigious venues, visiting the length and breadth of the UK. Some notable shows include a performance for Her Majesty The Queen on The Long Walk, Windsor Castle for her 90th Birthday Celebrations, and internationally including The Paris Casino in Las Vegas.

Along with their live four piece band of internationally renowned musicians, this all-singing all-dancing show features hit after hit, comedy and more – the complete night out which will have you dancing in the aisles of the theatre and leave you ‘beggin’ for more!

Tickets online and over the phone are £28 for adults and £26 for concessions for under 16’s and senior citizens.

On the door tickets are £29 for adults and £27 for concessions and there is unreserved seating so audience members can sit where they like.