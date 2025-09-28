A charity harvest thanksgiving lunch will take place at a Kington church in October
The event in aid of Water Aid will be held at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, October 5 following the 11am thanksgiving communion service.
There will be a bring and share lunch. Anyone who is unable to take along anything to share can still go along and give a donation instead if they wish.
There will also be a harvest sales table.
All are welcome to attend