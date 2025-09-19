Llanwrtyd Wells Eisteddfod will take place on Saturday, September 27 and it will be marking its 72nd year.

It will be held in the Victoria Hall and the details are available in brochures in local shops.

Packed with competitions for children and young people in the morning and afternoon and adults in the evening, there are categories for recital, writing, singing and instrument playing.

The Eisteddfod was first started in Llanwrtyd in 1863, and then hosted in Victoria Hall in 1887, and revived in its modern form in 1951.

The modern Eisteddfod was mainly due to the tireless work of one Madam Elizabeth Carlton-Jones.

The eisteddfod is culturally important to the area as many surrounding Eisteddfodau no longer exist.

The arts and language are embedded within Welsh culture, and the Eisteddfod nurtures new and old talent.

Meanwhile, the film The Dish will be shown at the Victoria Hall in Llanwrtyd Wells on Sunday, September 28 at 7.30pm

The humorous and heart-warming tale is of a little known part of Australia and the part it played in the first moon landing. Admission is £3.50 per person.

Next weekend, Llanwrtyd Wells will host the Trailhead Get Jerky Devil's Staircase Ultra Trail Race on Saturday, October 4.

The race distance will be approximately 50 km (31.5 miles) with a total ascent and descent of about 5,200ft (1585m).

Starting at 9am from the centre of Llanwrtyd, this circular race will be a combination of off road and on-road sections, including the hellishly steep ascent (25%) of the iconic Devil's Staircase.

The race will test endurance and stamina but will reward the runner with a fantastic, lasting and memorable experience.

The course will be marshalled and waymarked with water points and two feed stations providing cold and hot drinks, bananas, biscuits and sweets. At the finish there will be Welsh cawl and a vegetarian alternative on offer. Each runner will receive a unique devil medal and there will be prizes for the first three male and female runners.

Entry fee £45. More information at https://www.green-events.co.uk/trailhead-get-jerky-ultra-race

Finally, get your furs and horned hats at the ready, for year's Festival Committee’s Viking Themed Race Night in Victoria Hall Saturday on Saturday, October 4. Funds raised go towards Christmas lights, the local school and groups. Doors open 6pm. Tickets £25, food included, pay bar. More information at llanwrtydfestival@yahoo.com