Classical fans in for a treat at Gig Caritas Orchestra's Swan Lake concert in Dudley

Tickets are on sale for the performance of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake Suite Symphony No.5 at the priory Road venue on October 12.

Led by conductor Keith Horsfall the concert will start with with Nicolais sparkling Merry Wives of Windsor Overture in addition to Tchaikovsky's popular 5th Symphony.

Gig Caritas is made up of musicians from the area who perform free of charge throughout the borough and beyond while raising money for good causes in the process.

Dudley Town Hall

Proceeds from the event will be presented to Dudley Salvation Army's Christmas Toy Appeal.

Ticket cost £15 and can be obtained from website gigcaritas.net/events

Gig Caritas was formed to bring together talented residents to build community spirit in Stourbridge and the Black Country.