In war-torn Rome, Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi live for each other and for their art. But when Cavaradossi helps an escaped prisoner, the lovers make a deadly enemy in the form of Baron Scarpia, Chief of Police.

At the mercy of Scarpia’s twisted desires, Tosca is forced to make a horrific bargain: sleeping with the man she hates in order to save the man she loves. Can she find a way out?

The 12A rated performance will be shown at the Wyeside in Builth Wells on Sunday, October 5 at 2pm.

A star-studded cast includes soprano Anna Netrebko performing the role of Tosca, tenor Freddie De Tommaso as Cavaradossi, and bass-baritone Gerald Finley as Scarpia, with Music Director of The Royal Opera Jakub Hrůša conducting his first new production in the role.

An alternative, modern-day Rome provides the backdrop for Oliver Mears’ unmissable, gripping new production of Puccini’s thriller.

The opera will run for 180 minutes with two intervals.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

To book visit wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673500 or visit www.wyeside.co.uk/