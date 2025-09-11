The first Big Bash was a sell-out success for Llandrindod Community Events

Summer may well and truly feel over, but Llandrindod Community Events were able to wave goodbye with a bang after the success of their Big Bash event recently.

The inaugural family-friendly event sold all 1,000 tickets, welcoming people from Llandrindod Wells and beyond to a sunny Sunday of all kinds of activities.

The event included incredible performances from local bands and musicians, a lively family fun zone packed with bouncy castles and children’s activities, a dog show, donkey rides, a range of food stalls and a fully-stocked bar and a grand fireworks display to close the night, proudly funded by Llandrindod Wells Town Council.

Lee Percy, Chair of LCE, said: “We’re so pleased by the success of this year’s Big Bash.

“Selling out 1,000 tickets is testament to the community spirit here in Llandrindod Wells, and we’ve had some really great feedback following the event.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported the Big Bash, from our performers, stallholders, sponsors, and volunteers – and not least everyone who came along and made it really special.

“Our goal is to create accessible, affordable fun for all, and we think this really achieved that. We’re already looking into next year’s plans!”

For more information and photos from the day, follow Llandrindod Community Events on Facebook.