The Ithon Lodge of Freemasons has been part of Llandrindod Wells since its formal consecration at the Albert Hall on 25 September 1908 by Lord Llangattock, the then Provincial Grand Master of South Wales.

Today, there are more than 160 Masonic Lodges across the province, with the current Grand Master being HRH The Duke of Kent.

Visitors to the event were given a tour of the Lodge and an explanation of a typical ceremony, before enjoying afternoon tea in the members’ dining room.

Freemasonry is the largest fraternal organisation in the world and, in the UK, is second only to the National Lottery in terms of charitable donations raised by its members.

Following the success of the open day, a further event will take place on Sunday, September 21, as part of Open Doors, Wales’ annual heritage initiative funded by Cadw.

The programme invites organisations, local authorities and private owners to open their doors to the public free of charge throughout September.