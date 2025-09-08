Readers pictures: Total lunar eclipse 'Blood Moon' rises over Shropshire and the West Midlands

On Sunday, September 7, the UK was treated to its first total lunar eclipse in more than three years.

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon - leaving the shadow of the Earth covering the Moon.

Lunar eclipses only occur two or three times a year and are only visible from one half of the Earth at a time.

The total lunar eclipse over the Wrekin Photo: Kate Wooldridge

The celestial spectacle is often called a Blood Moon because the Moon often turns a stunning shade of red due to the Earth's atmosphere filtering out the blue-ish rays in the Sun's rays.

Predictably, after a sodden Sunday, cloud cover meant much of the event was blocked from view in Shropshire and the West Midlands.

But the clouds parted just in time for some of us to catch a glimpse - and snap some photographs - of the moon emerging out of the Earth's shadow.

Here are some of the photographs of the event taken by our readers - if you've taken any more, let us know by emailing megan.jones@shropshirestar.co.uk

Photo: Leanne Elaine

Photo: Paul Murray

Photo: Jayne Simpson

Photo: Krisography

Photo: Melvin Cooper