Flock gallery owner Hattie Budd (centre) with former H Art co-ordinator Amanda Fitzwilliams (left) and founding co-ordinator Kate Bull in front of a set of paintings of Hergest Ridge by Daniel Crawshaw. Image by Andy Compton

The Mayor of Kington Councillor Philip Sell and Vicki Larratt from the Old Picture House in Kington admiring the exhibits at the private view. Image by Andy Compton

Renowned photographer Richard Surman with three of his exhibits at the Old Picture House in Kington. Image by Andy Compton

Mid Wales and Herefordshire’s creative people are hoping to uplift and inspire during h.Art week which runs until Sunday, September 14.

Hundreds of artists are taking part and it’s a chance to meet them in their studios, workshops and pop up shows and buy direct from the creator every day from 11am until 5pm at least

Visitors can chat, just browse, buy, or commission direct and most offer free admission.

Since 2002 the county wide art trail has taken place, always starting on the first Saturday in September.

h.Art has become part of Herefordshire's rich cultural calendar, with a huge variety of art and art forms on show in open studios, group exhibitions and gallery events.

Radnorshire Artists are hosting an exhibition, a talk and arts class at The Hymns in the village of Walton.

A free to enter exhibition will go ahead each day where art pieces will be up for sale.

Artists exhibiting include Deb Bunker (Watercolour, Oil, Acrylic), James Burnett-Stuart (Pottery), Jane, Bisby, (Pottery), Jason Braham (Pottery), Julienne Braham (Oil, Acrylic), Laura Rowlatt (Basketry), Lottie O'Leary (Stone Carving), Lucy Burden (Oil, Acrylic), Maggie Davis (Mixed Media), Meyrick Ames (Woodturning), Rory Nugent (Oil), Sally Hamer (Pottery, Ceramic, Oil), Shelagh Popham (Oil), Susan Edwards (Oil), Tinka Veldhuis (Woodturning).

Teas, light lunches and general refreshments will be available.

Daily Garden Entry as part of the National Garden Scheme which raises money for NGS Nursing and cancer related charities and the Radnorshire Wildlife Trust, is available for £6. The gardens are open from 11am until 5pm daily.

The Old Picture House in Kington is a lovingly restored 1920s cinema which is hosting a variety of wonderful artists with an exciting range of mediums.

It is open from 11am until 5pm daily and features the work of Chris Champness, Keith Larratt, Vicki Larratt, Richard Surman and Miranda Whitten-Walker

In Presteigne at The Gallery at 4 The High Street will exhibit a wide variety of work from artists based across Wales and beyond.

The collection is curated by printmaker and designer Richard Studer who is exhibiting his collection of wood engravings, Linocuts and Collographs,

His work also features on his own collection of textiles and cards. Richard has previously exhibited with The Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers, The Society of Wood Engravers and The Royal West of England Academy.

Richard's is joined by Blaze Cyan RE, SWE. Blazes work focusses on Trees and she is a member of the Arborealists

Knighton and the surrounding area will host a few exhibitions.

Stevie Walker Textiles at 4 Cae Clawdd, Ffrydd Road will have textiles, prints and jewellery, plus hand-dyed fabrics, fibres and threads on show

There will be a chance to watch short demonstrations of either machine embroidery, spinning, Dorset button making and hand embroidery techniques and refreshments will be available.

Angus Gilmour Studio at The Gables on Wylcwm Street, Knighton will be hosting the launch and inaugural exhibition of a new artist.

Old School Studio Artists will be at The Old School on West Street.

It is a large building with unusual architectural features and quirky artefacts.

They exhibit with resident studio artists and visiting artists showing new creations, work in progress and archived work. They are a child and dog friendly venue with a delicious pop up cafe at exhibition times throughout the year.

Artists Exhibiting at Old School Studio Artists include Isobel Craggs Alferoff, Dan Gray, Lucy Hariades, Francis Hilhorst, Ciara Lewis, Saoirse Lewis, Claudia Petley, Paul Shepherd, Malcolm Turner and Lesley Wootton.

Andrew Kenyon-Wade will be holding an open studio exhibition of recent drawings, paintings and collages at the Cuckoo’s Nest in Knucklas while potter Phil Rogers will be hosting an unofficial celebration of his life and work. The show will combines loan exhibits and works for sale.

Phil will be based at Aardvark Books, The Bookery, Manor Farm, Brampton Bryan, Bucknell

Abigail Humphries Studio in Quality Square in Ludlow will showcase Abigail's latest paintings. Neighbouring premises offer a variety of excellent food and drink and there is a car park close by.

For more information on the artists, venues and work that will be on show during Herefordshire Art Week visit h-art.org.uk/







Crossgates Artist Lucy Burden holding a print of her work titled 'Cat Ice'. Image by Andy Compton

Presteigne artist Ruth Kirkby who works with watercolour, oils and pastels. Image by Andy Compton

Doldowlod artist Deb L Bunker alongside her painting of a Grey Wagtail. Image by Andy Compton







Wading Bird by Meyrick Ames in front of artwork titled 'Pumlumon, The Rheidol Way' by Lucy Burden at The Hymns. Image by Andy Compton