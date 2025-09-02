Kington Trefoil Guild is holding its annual Macmillan Coffee morning this month
Kington Trefoil Guild is holding its annual Macmillan Coffee morning in September
Published
The popular event will take place at Markwick Hall in Kington on Friday, September 19 from 10am until 12 noon.
The usual stalls will be there and there will be a warm welcome from Trefoil members.
The morning will also include raffle prizes, tombola, bric a brac, produce and cakes, books for sale and great bargains.
Admission is £2 which includes refreshments.