A Powys town's skate park project has received the promise of another funding boost

Llandrindod Wells Town Council has confirmed it will be giving a £50,000 contribution to the town’s skate board park project.

The council secured a £269,050 National Lottery grant to create a new skate park in the town earlier this year.

They also have a second bid in currently for a Transforming Towns grant and town clerk Jane Johnston said they are hoping to hear something about that soon.

She also confirmed that the town council will give a contribution of £50,000 over three years to the project.

The council has been congratulated on securing the National Lottery grant by Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick.

He wrote to the town council recently to pass on his best wishes.

In his letter he said it was a fantastic achievement and he passed on his sincere congratulations to the clerk and the council.

Mr Chadwick said; “I know how much hard work and dedication goes into preparing a successful funding application and it is wonderful to see that your efforts have paid off.

“This funding will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the project and its goals and I am excited to see the positive outcome it will bring to the community.”

He wished the council continued success as they move forward with the project and said if he could be of assistance they should let him know.

Members noted Mr Chadwick’s letter of congratulations.