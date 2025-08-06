A new group of four delightful gardens in Guilsfield village, three miles north of Welshpool will be opening

Opening a garden for the National Garden Scheme for the first time can be a daunting prospect and, if you’re also living with Parkinson’s, the challenge can be greater still.

For Keith Wall, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013, opening his garden as part of the Guilsfield village, near Welshpool, Powys this August is very much about teamwork, and doing everything a step at a time.

While Keith is a little unsteady on his feet and calls on his wife Rhian to help with the pruning of taller shrubs, he can easily spend four or five hours in the garden.

Gentle exercise is a key part of managing Parkinson’s and as well as the garden Keith enjoys daily walks around the neighbouring nature reserve. He also took part in the recent Parkinson’s UK Cymru Walk and enjoys being part of the local Parkinson’s support group.

Parkinson’s UK is one of the National Garden Scheme’s main beneficiaries – they’ve received over £2.4 million from garden openings since 2012 – meaning even more to Keith and Rhian as they prepare to open for the Scheme.

The National Garden Scheme is linking with Parkinson’s UK Cymru to publicise their opening on Sunday, August 10, between 12 and 5pm, part of a new group of four delightful gardens in Guilsfield village, some three miles north of Welshpool https://ngs.org.uk/a-colourful-outlook-gardening-with-parkinsons

Also find, at the centre of the village, the Grade 1 listed St Aelhaiarn’s Church, parts of which date from 1300, set in an oval churchyard with ancient yew trees, that have earned it a Grade II* designation in the Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Interest in Wales by CADW.

There are 51 listed gardens across Powys, but this one is unique in that it is the only churchyard so recognised.

Coming up in the town of Welshpool on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17 from 12pm to 5pm, 1 Church Bank has a densely planted garden with gothic arch and zig zag path leading to shell grotto.

On Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31 – 14 St Mary’s Place is open from 11 to 5pm. It is a secret town garden on two levels; paved area made from floors of older houses once on the site, higher level has views of Welshpool. Very steep steps sturdy footwear required.