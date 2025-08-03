Folksy Theatre is bringing its performance of Twelfth Night to a Powys venue

They will perform at the Willow Globe at Llanwrthwl on Sunday, August 24 at 2pm

They will perform at the Willow Globe at Llanwrthwl on Sunday, August 24 at 2pm.

Shipwrecked and separated from her twin brother, Viola disguises herself as a man and becomes entwined in a hilarious love triangle.

Serving Duke Orsino, who secretly loves Countess Olivia, Viola finds herself in a twist when Olivia falls for her in disguise!

Amidst the comedic chaos of mistaken identities, meet the drunken Sir Toby Belch, the pompous Malvolio, and enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with fun and live music.

Bursting with romance and laughter, "Twelfth Night" is a whirlwind of mistaken identities and joyful endings!

Folksy Theatre are a not-for-profit, rural touring theatre company, who specialise in Shakespeare productions and adaptations of children's literature.

Folksy use a mix of live music, puppetry and audience interaction to bring their productions to life and make them accessible for all ages, cultures and backgrounds.

This show is supported by Arts Council Wales Night Out scheme

Tickets are £14 for adults, £7 for under 16’s and £35 for a family ticket for two adults and two under 16’s.

Tickets are available online at ww.shakespearelink.org.uk, by emailing info@shakespearelink.org.uk or by calling 01597 811487.