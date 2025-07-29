Royal Welsh success for the National Garden Scheme and future openings

Open on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday August 3 from 1.30 to 5.30pm is Moel y Gwelltyn Ucha, Llansilin, Oswestry

Their display in the marquee had posters for their late summer gardens openings including The Hymns, Walton, Presteigne LD8 2RA, open for Hereford Art week from Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 14 from 11am to 5pm, not listed in the leaflet or Handbook.

Volunteers promoted budget-friendly holiday adventures - children go free; Great British Garden Party when you invite friends and family around and raise funds; heard how visitors enjoyed special garden events held this summer and would like more.

If you would like to volunteer or open your garden, large or small, town or rural, recently developed or long established, even a group of allotments, and help raise money for the National Garden Scheme’s beneficiaries providing support for nursing and health beneficiaries please contact Susan Paynton – 01686 650531 or susan.paynton@ngs.org.uk

There is a last chance to book to see Welsh Lavender, near Builth Wells, open until Friday, August 1 from 10am to 4pm. Learn about the distillation process and visit the wildflower area, orchards and vegetable gardens. Pre booking essential on findagarden/25832/welsh-lavender

Open on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday August 3 from 1.30 to 5.30pm is Moel y Gwelltyn Ucha, Llansilin, Oswestry. This south facing terraced cottage garden at 900ft on a steep hillside is in a stunning location. There are fabulous views towards Rodney’s Pillar and Long Mountain.

Colourful and floriferous with roses, shrubs, pots and herbaceous perennials and vegetable plot. The garden and pond offer a haven for wildlife. Courtesy transport from parking area to the garden for those with mobility issues. Please note that payments can only be made by cash.

On Sunday August 10 another village opening Guilsfield Gardens, Guilsfield, Welshpool, where four gardens will open for the first time for the National Garden Scheme. At the centre of the village is the Grade 1 listed St Aelhaiarns church, set in an oval churchyard with ancient yew trees, with a Grade II* designation in the Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Interest in Wales by CADW.

Home-made teas will be available at The Old School, adults £6, children free (one ticket for all gardens),

Coming up on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17 –is the opening of 1 Church Bank, Welshpool and on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31 is 14 St Mary’s Place, Welshpool