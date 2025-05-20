National Rescue Dog Day: 11 adorable dogs in South Shropshire up for adoption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The rescue centre near Cleobury Mortimer has been taking in neglected, abandoned and unwanted dogs for almost 30 years since opening in 1996.

The established dogs' home is currently looking after 12 good boys and girls, but are keen to let the pups find their perfect family and forever home.

Some of the dogs are better off as the only pet in the house, others prefer older owners, while some get along well with children and cats.

Here are all of the dogs that are up for adoption at Birch Hill Dog Rescue. Prepare yourself - they are utterly adorable.

You can find more information about each dog on the Birch Hill website.

Zach

Zach

Breed: Staffy, Mastiff cross

Gender: Male

Age: 7

Rocky

Breed: Greyhound, Rottweiler cross

Gender: Male

Age: 6

Breed: Shar Pei, English Bulldog cross

Gender: Male

Age: Four

Misty

Breed: Cane Corso

Gender: Female

Age: 2

Kuro

Breed: Akita

Gender: Male

Age: 9

Mia

Breed: Lurcher

Gender: Female

Age: 1 (approx.)

Ross

Breed: Bull, Lurcher cross

Gender: Male

Age: 4

TK

Breed: Bulldog

Gender: Male

Age: 5+

Finn

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Male

Age: Senior (vet bills covered)

Max

Breed: French Bulldog

Gender: Male

Age: 2

Bane

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Gender: Male

Age: 2