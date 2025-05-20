National Rescue Dog Day: 11 adorable dogs in South Shropshire up for adoption
Birch Hill Dog Rescue has a number of adorable pups looking for their paw-fect home.
The rescue centre near Cleobury Mortimer has been taking in neglected, abandoned and unwanted dogs for almost 30 years since opening in 1996.
The established dogs' home is currently looking after 12 good boys and girls, but are keen to let the pups find their perfect family and forever home.
Some of the dogs are better off as the only pet in the house, others prefer older owners, while some get along well with children and cats.
Here are all of the dogs that are up for adoption at Birch Hill Dog Rescue. Prepare yourself - they are utterly adorable.
You can find more information about each dog on the Birch Hill website.
Zach
Breed: Staffy, Mastiff cross
Gender: Male
Age: 7
Rocky
Breed: Greyhound, Rottweiler cross
Gender: Male
Age: 6
Breed: Shar Pei, English Bulldog cross
Gender: Male
Age: Four
Misty
Breed: Cane Corso
Gender: Female
Age: 2
Kuro
Breed: Akita
Gender: Male
Age: 9
Mia
Breed: Lurcher
Gender: Female
Age: 1 (approx.)
Ross
Breed: Bull, Lurcher cross
Gender: Male
Age: 4
TK
Breed: Bulldog
Gender: Male
Age: 5+
Finn
Breed: Border Collie
Gender: Male
Age: Senior (vet bills covered)
Max
Breed: French Bulldog
Gender: Male
Age: 2
Bane
Breed: Belgian Malinois
Gender: Male
Age: 2