See the latest stunning images captured by Newport Photographic Club

The Third Open competition was judged by Mike Sharples.

In the Advanced PDIs section, first place went to Howard Broadbent with a picture called Great Crested Grebe offering feather to chick.

Feeding time by Norman O'Neill

Second was Norman O’Neill was Grape Hyacinth Trio and third placed went to Alan Gripton with Performing Silhouette.

Norman O’Neill with Feeding Time and Peter Humphrys with Penmon made up the top five.

The Intermediate PDIs section was won by Ian Swindell with Watching You.

Cellist in Concert by John Ridgway

John Ridgway was second with Water Lily Flower and Ian Garnham third with Gettysburg Reenacted.

Fourth place went to Alastair Taylor with Malevolent Beasts and fifth was Alastair James with Inside Out.

Watching You by Ian Swindell

In the Advanced Prints competition, Maria Macklin won with Elevation Perspectives, Canary Wharf.

Norman O’Neill was second with Hillside Light and Howard Broadbent was third and fourth with Eyton Hall and Liverpool Arena.

Ron Hopkins was fifth with Taking Shelter and Mike Warrender sixth with Snow Monkey.

Number 7 by John Ridgway

In the Intermediate Prints section, the winner was John Ridgway with Number 7, and Chris Farmer was runner-up with The Brewer’s Dray.

Common Carder Bee by Ian Rowley

Third was Ian Rowley with Common Carder Bee and John Ridgway was fourth with Cellist in Concert.

Fifth was Brian Truslove with Fjord Views and Ian Rowley was sixth with Early Bumble Bee.

Early Bumble Bee by Ian Rowley

The final totals over the last eight months in the League competitions resulted in Maria Macklin being awarded Photographer of the Year in the Advanced section and Brian Truslove as Photographer of the Year in the Intermediate section.

Projected Image Photographer of the Year (advanced and Intermediate) went to Edward Kosinski and Ian Garnham respectively.

Elevation Perspectives - Canary Wharf by Maria Macklin

Print Photographer of the Year (Advanced and Intermediate) went to Maria Macklin and Brian Truslove. The runner up in the Photographer of the Year (Advanced) and awarded the Roger Price Cup was Norman O’Neill while the Warrender Trophy for runner up in the Intermediate section was awarded to Rob Gormley.

Fjord Views by Brian Truslove

The club will welcome keynote speaker Mark Sisson for a talk to share his images and experience of the Falkland Islands and the stories behind his latest book – Wild Islands: The Nature of the Falklands.

Snow monkey by Mike Warrender

His talk starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 23. For more information and to book tickets visit newportphotoclub.com.

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University.