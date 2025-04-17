Spring Spectacular with Knighton Silver Band and Rhayader Male Voice Choir

The concert took place on Saturday, April 12.

The acoustics played to the strengths of both groups and enhanced the eclectic mixes of their chosen pieces.

Knighton Band played music from a wide range of backgrounds helping the audience realise the versatility of brass band music.

A particular key moment of the night was an exceptional solo lead from Ted Pearmain, a young coronet player, who we all need to keep an eye open for in the future.

This was followed by Phil who performed a truly emotional rendition of The Rose which Bette Midler sang in 1979 from the film of the same name.

During the evening the bands musical Director, Sarah Freeman, presented their annual Richie Owens trophy to Gareth Davidson for his outstanding efforts for the band over the past 18 months.

He has taken on the roles of Chairman and is the deputy conductor whilst being a key euphonium player and the bands compere.

Rhayader Male voice choir sang a few from their repertoire including their signature opening song Men Of Harlech followed by a few Welsh favourites including Myfanwy, Gwahoddiad, and Calon Lan. Other pieces which may be heard again at their annual concert on Saturday, June 21 2025 at Rhayader Sports Centre were Bridge over Troubled Water, Neapolitan Trilogy, their latest piece Yfory and Working Man which is primarily sung beautifully as a solo by baritone Michael Gough.

The finale was a dual performance of Cwm Rhondda, the choir where enthralled to sing alongside the powerful sound of the band.

The evening was closed with the anthems.