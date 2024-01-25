Black Country Ales to launch new real ale trail

Kingswinford-based Black Country Ales is running it between March 1 and the end of May.

To get a polo shirt and mixed case of BCA beers people have to get a collection card stamped in 25 of the chain's 51 pubs across the Midlands.

BCA opened its 50th pub, The New Inn in Tutbury, near Burton upon Trent in October.

The business, which has its brewery at the Old Bull's Head in Lower Gornal, bought its first pub in 1999.

The 51st is the Saracen's Head in The Tything, Worcester, which is due to open in the spring.

Its pubs are now across the Midlands including in Birmingham, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Collection cards can be picked up from any of the pubs from March 1.