Watch: Couple's stunning home light display with 10,500 LEDs and singing Christmas trees

Amanda and Steve Mattocks' Christmas lights display at their home in Heathbank Drive, Huntington, Cannock, is a sight to behold.

The couple, who have six children and eight grandchildren, have lit their home up over the festive period in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, with the colour-changing display synchronised to 27 songs.

Engineer Steve, 52, has spent hours building all the props from scratch and the display is proving a hit with families who have travelled from miles around to watch it each evening between 5pm and 9pm.

Within the display, there is a large Christmas tree made up of 3,200 LED bulbs, with the lights able to be programmed to change colour.

There are also four Christmas trees with blinking eyes that appear to sing and a snowman which plays a guitar.

Steve said: "It's a lot of work but it's worth it. I've built everything myself from scratch. The LEDs, I wired up, soldered and programmed.

"When you see the people come with their kids, they are amazed by it.

"I mainly do it for the grandkids.

"Last year we did a display and raised money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity, this year we decided we would do it for the air ambulance."

Steve Mattocks from Heathbank Drive, Huntington, has created a Christmas lights display that is interactive with music

Steve admitted he had already started building props for another display next Christmas.

This year's display was put up at the beginning of the month and will be operating for four hours-a-day until the new year.

Amanda, 50, added: "It's amazing, it's all so clever. We do get quite a lot of people coming around, people bringing their kids.

"At the end of the drive there's a charity box and people can put donations in there for the air ambulance."

She said the charity was close to her heart.

The colour-changing display is synchronised to 27 songs and is raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

"You never know when you might need it," she said.

"When our son was five he had to be airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"He was playing in the back garden. We had a plastic playhouse next to the shed and he climbed on top of the roof.

"He lost his balance and his arms went through the window of the shed. It was a very scary time."

People can also make donations online at justgiving.com/page/lights