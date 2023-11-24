Ex Cathedra to perform Christmas concert in Shrewsbury

Ex Cathedra, a world-class vocal ensemble, is performing ‘Christmas by Candlelight’ at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury on Friday, December 1.

The concert has been organised by Shropshire Music Trust, which aims to bring a wide range of high quality live music to the county.

“We are delighted to welcome back Ex Cathedra, a choir which enjoys an international reputation and leads the choral sector in the fields of performance, learning and wellbeing,” said John Moore of Shropshire Music Trust.

“Their December concert in St Chad’s is likely to be a sell-out success – it is a wonderful way to start the festive season.

“Our audience will be able to unwind and enjoy an evening of enchanting music from across the ages.

“People can expect a seamless blend of seasonal favourites, little-known gems and inspiring new music, creating a deeply atmospheric celebration of this most wonderful time of the year.

“Over the course of the evening, artistic director Jeffrey Skidmore’s programme of music and readings explores the wonder – and humour – of the season.

“Audiences can expect music from across the ages, including seasonal favourites such as Away in a Manger sung as exquisitely as you can imagine, plus a few surprises.

“It should be a fabulous evening of choral music in the magnificent setting of St Chad’s Church,” John added.

Tickets are £26 each, or £13 for children and students, and are available at ticketsource.co.uk/smt or by calling 0333 666 3366.