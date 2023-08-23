Telford comedian tickles Edinburgh Fringe funny bones with his coffee pun

Telford comedian Roger Swift

'Marmite act' Roger Swift has been doing stand-up comedy for more than 13 years and is well known in Shropshire - now his pun about coffee has been listed at number seven in the coveted Dave Funniest Joke of the Fringe top 10.

The punster quipped: "My friend got locked in a coffee place overnight. Now he only ever goes into Starbucks, not the rivals. He's Costa-phobic."

The joke even gave breakfast TV presenter Kate Garraway a good chuckle on a recent show.

Roger said: "I have been doing stand-up comedy for over 13 years and been coming to Edinburgh for nine years.

"It is wonderful to finally make it onto the official top 10 list as it's something I've wanted for such a long time.

"I specialise in rapid-fire puns and prop gags and my act has a reputation as a Marmite act for dividing audiences down the middle."

Roger is no stranger to success at the world's biggest arts festival.

He added: "I previously came 12th back in 2016 with a gag about Marmite and the irony of that is I sincerely love Marmite but I actually detest coffee."

His pun in 2016 was also groan-worthy. It was: "I spotted a Marmite van on the motorway. It was heading yeastbound."

The county funnyman remains at Edinburgh doing multiple shows each day.

A panel of comedy critics is involved in finding the most hilarious jokes which are put to the public in a vote. Roger's secured a healthy 29 per cent of the poll.

The winner was Lorna Rose Treen, with her pun-liner "I started dating a zookeeper - but it turned out he was a cheetah." She won a whopping 44 per cent of the vote.