Festival-goers flock to Camp Bestival for second year running

Returning for its second year this year, Camp Bestival was held in the grounds of Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border from Thursday through to Sunday.

The event started on the Isle of Wight in 2004 and has been held in Dorset as well as the West Midlands country estate.

This year there was a weekend-long Wildlife fancy dress theme and radio legend Sara Cox was the host and judge of this year’s family fancy dress competition. From bumble-bees to zebras, crocodiles to unicorns, families certainly dressed to impress.

And, the Shropshire weather didn't disappoint, with temperatures reaching highs of 23 degrees on Sunday with plenty of sunny spells.

The star-studded music line-up included Primal Scream, Regimental, The Human League, Confidence Man, Sam Ryder, Mel C and Sophie-Ellis Bextor.

An array of activities were on offer to keep everyone entertained, including soft play, circus skills, drum workshops, roller-skating, creative crafting, dance classes and more.

This year, there were new activities added to the line-up including a brand new lake which provided more space for watersports such as wild swimming and paddleboarding.

There was also a new field accessible by a bridge over the lake to allow for additional tipis, bell tents, country wagons and other boutique accommodations which have proven popular.

Youngsters had the opportunity to meet-and-greet the Cbeebies crew as well as well-known figures Mr Tumble and Mister Maker.