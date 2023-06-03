Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arts festival in Church Stretton has a nice surprise this year - cheaper ticket prices

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Tickets for this year's Church Stretton Arts Festival are now on sale.

She'Koyokh Seven-piece klezmer band. For the concert Suzi Evans (Clarinettist) will be replaced by John Macnaughton and Çiğdem Aslan (lead singer) will be replaced by Elise Murphy
She'Koyokh Seven-piece klezmer band. For the concert Suzi Evans (Clarinettist) will be replaced by John Macnaughton and Çiğdem Aslan (lead singer) will be replaced by Elise Murphy

The organisers say they are already selling briskly with inflation-beating ticket prices set lower than they were last year.

The festival runs from July 29 to to August 12 inclusive.

This year's offerings range from a family-friendly matinee at only £3 per head to a rousing finale featuring “the best klezmer and Balkan music in Britain”, according to those in the know at the London Evening Standard.

It will be held in the beautiful surroundings of Concord College.

You can also enjoy classical music, folk music, rock 'n' roll, drama, poetry, and an art, crafts and photography exhibition.

Further information and tickets can be obtained by visiting strettonfestival.org.uk. Those without access to the web can obtain tickets from Church Stretton Library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 10am and 12pm noon until July 27.

From July 29 onwards, tickets will be available at all festival events.

The arts festival info line is 07436 958499.

Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News