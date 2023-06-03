Arts festival in Church Stretton has a nice surprise this year - cheaper ticket prices

She'Koyokh Seven-piece klezmer band. For the concert Suzi Evans (Clarinettist) will be replaced by John Macnaughton and Çiğdem Aslan (lead singer) will be replaced by Elise Murphy

The organisers say they are already selling briskly with inflation-beating ticket prices set lower than they were last year.

The festival runs from July 29 to to August 12 inclusive.

This year's offerings range from a family-friendly matinee at only £3 per head to a rousing finale featuring “the best klezmer and Balkan music in Britain”, according to those in the know at the London Evening Standard.

It will be held in the beautiful surroundings of Concord College.

You can also enjoy classical music, folk music, rock 'n' roll, drama, poetry, and an art, crafts and photography exhibition.

Further information and tickets can be obtained by visiting strettonfestival.org.uk. Those without access to the web can obtain tickets from Church Stretton Library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 10am and 12pm noon until July 27.

From July 29 onwards, tickets will be available at all festival events.