Dream Stream: Peaky Blinders, Disenchantment, and The People v. O. J. Simpson

Peaky Blinders

Series 1-6 – BBC iPlayer

“Lies travel faster than the truth”. Only one of the cutting lines of philosophy that fill the thoughts and fuel the actions of the world’s favourite Birmingham bookie, bootlegger, entrepreneur and MP.

Most of us probably know the story, but wouldn’t it be a treat to go back to the beginning and remind ourselves exactly why a certain Mr Shelby doesn’t pay for suits? They’re on the house, of course... or the house burns down.

Created by Birmingham native Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders first hit our screens in 2013. It has been critically acclaimed since day one, and across six series has won a store of awards including three BAFTAs.

Best of all, it has put the Midlands back on the map, massively boosted ‘Brummie cool’, and put the flat cap back where it belongs in the wardrobe of young British men. Mr Knight, we salute you.

First set in 1919, Peaky Blinders tells the story of Small Heath gangster Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), who since his return from war-torn France has struggled to re-adjust to civilian life. Operating a business based around illegal bookmaking, Tommy leads his brothers John (Joe Cole) and Arthur (Paul Anderson) in a feared gang called the Peaky Blinders.

While the Shelby brothers’ criminal activities have earned them a deadly reputation, Tommy is about to up the ante when he appropriates a consignment of heavy duty guns from a local arms factory.

Coming to the attention of Detective Chief Inspector Major Chester Campbell (Sam Neill), Tommy finds himself being hunted by a particularly cunning member of the Royal Irish Constabulary. But in terms of said cunning, has the inspector met his match?

With spellbinding performances from Murphy and Anderson, incredible work from the late Helen McCrory, and an awe-inspiring turn from Tom Hardy in his most sublime role to date, Peaky Blinders is a masterpiece of British drama, and one that deserves a second, third, fourth and even fifth viewing.

Get yourself a decent haircut, man. We’re going to the races...

Disenchantment

Parts 1-4 – Netflix

Growing up is tough... even for medieval princesses... especially if they’re animated...

Created by godfather of The Simpsons, Matt Groening, Disenchantment is a fantasy animated sitcom developed for Netflix.

The series is Groening’s only production to appear exclusively on Netflix; he previously created The Simpsons and Futurama for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, the series follows the story of Bean, a rebellious and alcoholic princess, her naive elf companion Elfo, and her destructive ‘personal demon’ Luci.

The show stars the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West – all of whom excel in roles that parody the stereotypes of the medieval fantasy genre. In typical Groening style, Disenchantment is laugh-out-loud funny, and at times cuts very close to the bone.

The chemistry that the creator fashions between his three key protagonists is brilliant throughout, and the world he creates is both fun and hilarious.

A genuine delight from start to finish, Disenchantment will keep you giggling until the end, and with episodes running at around 25 minutes each, its perfect to enjoy in bite-sized chunks.

The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Limited series – Disney+

It was the trial that shook the world, and still fascinates many to this day...

The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story is the first season of the FX true crime anthology television series, American Crime Story. This first season, which debuted in 2016, revolves around the O. J. Simpson murder case and is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson (1997).

On the morning of June 13, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman are found stabbed to death outside Brown’s Los Angeles condominium, and Brown’s ex-husband, NFL player, broadcaster, and actor O. J. Simpson (Cuba Gooding Jr), becomes a person of interest in their murders.

Deputy district attorney Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson) immediately takes the case, discovering that Simpson physically assaulted Brown multiple times in the past.

The LAPD questions Simpson, who gives vague responses and fails to establish a timeline for the day prior to the murders, and Clark becomes further convinced that Simpson is guilty while lawyer and family friend Robert Kardashian (David Schwimmer) talks Simpson into hiring litigator Robert Shapiro (John Travolta) as his new attorney.

As the case progresses, Simpson’s guilt appears assured, yet with Shapiro at the head of a ‘dream team’ of high-priced lawyers, the verdict may not be as guaranteed as was first thought...

With outstanding performances from a truly all-star cast, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story is a fascinatingly gripping dramatisation of one of the 20th century’s most high-profile legal cases.

Both Gooding Jr and Paulson are particularly superb throughout, and will keep you glued to the screen until the very end.

A fantastic crime drama effort, this one is thoroughly deserving of a binge.