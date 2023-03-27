From Bewdley to Ibiza– Becky Hill quits UK for new life abroad

Becky Hill .

The artist from Bewdley, who shot to fame on The Voice, is quitting the UK for a new life in Ibiza, where she wants her time to be low key and to be able to spend time with her dog.

She told a national newspaper: “I am going to be living out in Ibiza this year, which will be great. Hopefully I can do a bit of writing and settle into general life over there.

"It will be nice not having the stress of the plane touching down and racing to the venue. I have an apartment and I am going to fly my little dog called Pig out there. I missed her a lot last year.

“She had to spend a lot of time at her minder’s due to my schedule. I want to have a life in Ibiza instead of living out of a suitcase.” Becky is a judge on the BBC’s new music competition Project Icon: The UK’s Next Music Star.

Featuring Jason Derulo, Becky and Derulo's long-term manager Frank Harris as mentors, this new six-part music competition invites eight aspiring recording artists to compete against each other to see whether they have got what it takes to transform from a bedroom singer into an all-round music star in just a few weeks.

It is inspired by Derulo's own career story, which took off when he realised that the music industry had changed and he reinvented himself to be more than just a great singer. Now, he wants to share his formula with eight rough diamonds.