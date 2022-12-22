Notification Settings

Birmingham Hippodrome cancel performances at last minute due to burst water pipe

By Eleanor LawsonEntertainmentPublished: 2022-12-22

Birmingham Hippodrome has been forced to cancel performances after a burst water pipe.

Matt Slack as Dick Whittington
Matt Slack as Dick Whittington

The matinee performance of the Hippodrome's pantomime, Dick Whittington, has been cancelled an hour before the curtain was due to rise, while this evening's performance is still up in the air.

The 4pm performance of Tales From Acorn Wood at Christmas, a family-friendly show based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's beloved stories, has also been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Hippodrome said: "Despite our best efforts to continue this afternoon’s performances, due to a burst pipe in Sherlock Street, we are sorry to announce that the 2.30pm performance of Dick Whittington and the 4pm performance of Tales From Acorn Wood at Christmas have sadly been cancelled.

"We sincerely apologise for the short notice of this cancellation and have explored every option to try and keep the shows running.

"We will be in touch with all ticket holders over the coming days to make alternative arrangements and kindly ask that customers refrain from calling the box office directly. Thank you for your understanding and patience and we apologise for the disappointment caused.

"We are closely monitoring the situation with regards to this evening’s 7.15pm performance of Dick Whittington."

Buses have also been diverted in the area.

Dick Whittington stars Hippodrome regular Matt Slack as the titular character, alongside Wet Wet Wet's Marti Pellow as The Ratman, Dr Ranj as The Spirit of the Bells, Suzanne Shaw as Alice, and Doreen Tipton as The Cat.

