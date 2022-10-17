Youth Makes Music for Ukraine event in south Shropshire

Students from Weobley High School in rehearsal

Youth Makes Music is the name of a concert to be held at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms on 12 November 12 beginning at 7pm.

The concert will be given by pupils from a number of local schools, state and independent, including Bedstone College, Bishops Castle Community College, Earl Mortimer College, Lucton School, Moor Park School and Weobley High School.

It will feature songs from the 50s through to the present day, music from the shows, rock and roll, classical and a whole lot more.

Organiser Tom Hunt of Ludlow Rotary Club said: “We have all been shocked by the devastating war taking place in Ukraine and many of us have been able to respond financially and in other ways.

"However, the club wanted to find a way in which the young people of our district could also show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine and at the same time raise much needed funds for charities and organisations providing relief. We hope this concert will in some small way achieve both objectives.”

Tickets for the concert can be ordered via the club’s web site: www.ludlowrotaryclub.org.uk. Donations in support may also be made at: www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/Ludlowrotaryappeal4Ukraine.