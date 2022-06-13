"Exuberant evening" of opera and operetta coming up in Shropshire

Walcot Hall, Lydbury North

The Marches Choir will be joined by opera singers from Aberystwyth while local professional soprano Caroline Clarke will be the guest star performer.

Viva Opera! at the ballroom at Walcot Hall, Lydbury North will present highlights from opera and operetta from Magic Flute to Merry Widow on Sunday, July 3.

The concert will feature music from the world of opera by Mozart, Donizetti, Verdi, Puccini and also, for the first time, light opera by Franz Lehar and Johann Strauss. Puccini’s O Mio Babbino and Lehar’s Laughing Song are among Caroline Clarke's solos.

Alistair Auld, the choir's conductor and musical director said: “Viva Opera! will give the Marches Choir an opportunity to present a very different programme of music to their audience than in their regular concerts at St John’s Church, Bishop’s Castle.

"As well as the wonderful opera treats in store, this year we are also performing some lighter music from famous operettas.

"The ballroom at Walcot Hall is a stunning venue in which the choir have performed twice previously - it is an ideal backdrop for opera with an elegant ambience and wonderful acoustics. I am very excited about this concert, with its theatrical and entertaining appeal. An event not to be missed!’’