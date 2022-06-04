Partygoers descend on 90s festival in Shrewsbury

The 90's Revival, at West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury

Even a thunderstorm on Friday night didn't put off partygoers from turning out at the Weds Mids Showground to hear the tunes of that decade blasting out from the stage at an event that has cost a whopping £135,000 to put on.

The whole event was put on by Shropshire's 'lockdown legends' the DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett who are launching a whole series of initiatives with the 90s revival theme.

Picture courtesy: @The90sRevival

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, before an anticipated rush for tickets for the evening's music, Dave and Paul admitted to being disappointed by the turnout which will probably lose them money, but they are remaining positive and upbeat.

Last year an event they organised at the Berwick Road venue clashed with one put on at the Quarry.

"It proved difficult to see tickets for some reason," said Dave.

"We were all over the radio, had loads of adverts and our website statistics were sky high but for some reason they didn't convert to ticket sales.

"Maybe it was the jubilee, people going away on holiday or perhaps everyone's been feeling the pinch. We will be happy if we break even."

But he said those who didn't come had missed a great night on Friday when more than 1,000 people were rocking the night away.

"We have put our heart and soul into this and we're really grateful for the people who have attended. It is a launch event and perhaps people were testing the water," he added.

Dave and Paul, who are well known in the Shropshire nighttime scene, say they fully intend to put the event on again next year.

Organisers of The 90's Revival, (left) Dave Prince, and (right) Paul Bennett (Benno), at West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury

They have a "proven events team, who provided amazing nights in a safe environment and had no negativity," he said.

The pair are also launching more under their The 90s Revival brand, including an academy for DJs, and a tour of DJ acts to spread the word about 90s music.

"The music is great and we know young people love it," said Paul.