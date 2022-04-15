Shropshire Point-to-Point event set for first race in two years

Point to Point racing in Shropshire

Eyton Races, the North Shropshire Point-to-Point, is in its 99th year, and with the going on the Eyton-on-Severn course, near Wroxeter, things are looking good.

The Point-to-Point at Eyton and offers local amateur jockeys and trainers the chance to compete round the three mile racecourse.

Racegoers can enjoy panoramic views, including Wenlock Edge, the Wrekin and the Long Mynd, whilst enjoying a picnic and soaking up the atmosphere; or head to the trade stand village for some shopping, delight in the locally produced food on sale and for the children a fun fair to keep them entertained.

Local jockey and trainer Huw Edwards has four runners on Monday and said: “The point to point circuit is a wonderful opportunity to introduce younger horses to racing, and for those who need to go down a league it’s ideal for race horses that don’t quite make the grade in National Hunt Racing. Eyton is a great day out for all the family.”

Amateur jockey, Guy Sankey said: “Eyton is a special track, it’s lovely to be running on home turf. I’ve got a ride in the last on a family homebred horse. It’s hard fitting in racing around the day job but it’s worth it.

"The thrill and excitement of the racing, combined with the camaraderie of fellow jockeys and buzzing atmosphere bring this local racetrack to life. It’s hard to believe next year will be the 100th race meeting at this iconic course.”

Ben Shaw, joint chairman of the point-to-point committee said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone back to their local racecourse in the glorious Shropshire countryside. Having missed two years due to the pandemic. It will be a fun family day out, first past the post when it comes to bank holiday family entertainment – what better way to end the long Easter weekend!"

Racegoers will also be pleased to learn that the popular ‘Best Dressed Lady Race-Goer’ Competition, sponsored by Templeton Jones, returns this year – a chance to pull out all the stops and dress up for race day.

The judges don’t mind hats and wellies, just as long as they are combined with a touch of race day glamour!

Admission is £15 on the gate or prebook tickets online: www.eyton-races.com/buy-tickets, under 16’s go free. Dogs on a lead are welcome and car parking is free.