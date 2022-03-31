Film Talk: Five of the best Bruce Willis movies

Bruce Willis as John McClane in Die Hard

The star has been diagnosed with with aphasia – a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities.

We want to throw our support in the ring for a man who has brought us so many great flicks over the years, and wish him well as he concentrates on his health.

In honour of the legendary superstar, here we say yippee ki-yay and celebrate five of his finest works...

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard

Now I have a machine gun. Ho – ho – ho...

Forget the 'Top Five Bruce Willis Films', this one could make the 'Top Five of All Flicks Made Ever, Ever, Ever'.

With our boy starring as wrong-place-at-the-wrong-time cop John McClane, we see Willis doing what he's always done best – beat the bad guys.

Armageddon (1998)

Armageddon

Not content just to save Nakatomi Plaza, 1998 saw our boy Bruce save the entire planet in this Michael Bay disaster masterpiece.

When an asteroid the size of Texas is on a collision-course with Earth, who you gonna' call? Bruce!

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction

Zed's dead, baby. Zed's dead...

In this Tarantino work of art, we see our Brucie as boxer Butch Coolidge, double-crossing kingpins and dispensing damnation to hitmen.

Superb stuff that sees Mr Willis armed with both a katana and a submachine gun. Do not get between this guy and his gold watch.

Sin City (2005)

Sin City

Neo-noir perfection based on Frank Miller's iconic comic-book series, this one saw Bruce Willis in the starring role of Don Hartigan – the one good cop in a crooked town, and a man bent on bringing scumbags to justice, no matter their standing.

Grizzled hero stuff at its finest – the role was made for our Bruce as a slightly older statesman.

Unbreakable (2000)

Unbreakable

Captivating and compelling 'superhero realism' from M. Night Shyamalan, this one stars Mr Willis as David Dunn – the indestructible man – versus Samuel L. Jackson's Mr Glass.

We hope you manage your condition as best as you can Bruce and get all the support you need. To us, you'll always be unbreakable.