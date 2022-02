Angela Barnes

The compere for the Ludlow Laughs Comedy Club at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on February 18 will be Sean Percival.

Jolene Archer of Ludlow Assembly Rooms says “This event is going to be so much fun!

"For fans of live comedy or anyone who wants a night out with a twist come and have a laugh with us this February at LAR!”

Tickets for the event that starts at 8pm are priced at £17 with no under 14s allowed.