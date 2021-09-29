JABS delivers a knockout blow as new vaccination centre play hits a raw nerve in Shrewsbury

The cast of JABS, from left, Paul Wilkinson, Christina Cubbin and Sally Tonge. Pic: Mike Ashton

Written by Chris Eldon Lee and based on the Welshpool vaccination centre experiences of folk singer Sally Tonge, JABS is described as a "a slice of life at either end of the syringe."

Performed by Sally Tonge, Christina Cubbin and Paul Wilkinson, of comedy group Three Men In A Bowtie, it is packed full of jokes, some older than others.

But, like a boxer with a different type of jab, the use of comedy worked partly to set up an incredibly powerful moment in the second half of the show. It was beautifully built up to and performed. It had people around me dabbing the tears from their eyes.

After a first half of being able to guess most of, but not all, of the jokes, I didn't see the emotional haymaker coming in the form of Llanymynech farmer Owen and his wife Rose.

Elderly farmer Owen appeared in the first half, and he travelled to the vaccination centre by public transport. He was so keen on leaving the farm after months of isolation, and he put on his suit for the occasion.

There was much laughter as Owen wheezed out of his coat, his suit, his shirt, and a vest, to expose an arm. He didn't want the Pfizer vaccine because he "fought the Germans in the war" but he had it anyway.

Meanwhile his wife Rose didn't want to leave the farm.

I thought no more about Owen as the line of characters rocked up for their vaccination, in various states of false bravery, outright fear, and just the amazing range of beings we humans are.

Apparently 30-something men were much more prone to fainting than the women after receiving their vaccines.

And vaccinator Sally, who had retrained as an NHS jabber after her performing career was brought to a temporary halt during lockdown, was left to try to reassure people in various states of panic that it really was nothing to worry about. She developed a "wafting" technique of using paper to wake up the fainters.

The funniest reassurance scene by far, which had me and others bellowing at top volume, was with the terrified Tracey, brilliantly played by Christina, and her annoying boyfriend.

Tracey asked if Sally was a nurse? No. A doctor? No. A consultant? No.

"I'm a folk singer!" and the gale of laughter that greeted that must have been heard as far away as Copthorne.

Tracey's "brave" boyfriend made up all the excuses not to have the vaccine at the same time.

The belly laughs worked to set up the haymaker moment as dignified farmer's wife Rose came in to have her vaccine.

Sally and Rose (Christina) chatted for a while. Rose described how thankful Owen was for the vaccine and couldn't wait to get it.

But then the killer moment as Rose described how Owen had probably caught Covid at the park and ride. He got sick, went to hospital, and she never saw him again.

Such a beautiful, poignant moment, and so well done.

The play, as well as being a "love letter to the NHS", was dedicated to "everyone for whom the vaccine came too late." They included Nonny James, formerly of Three Men In A Bowtie.

Before that scene, I had been wondering what the theme of this review might be. "Pandemic the musical", perhaps, for the mix of jaunty songs and singalong moments. Three numbers were written for the play. Or perhaps "laugh-along a covid".

Scriptwriter and director Chris, recovering from a trip to hospital, handed over the smooth running of the night to Maggie Love, of Love Lee Productions, for Tuesday's almost sell out performance.

Wednesday night's show is also a near sell out in the Walker Theatre at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn, as Shropshire gives JABS a potential launchpad to take the show national.

More shows are coming up, at The Anstice, in Madeley, on Friday, October 1, Ludlow Brewery, on October 7, Wem Town Hall on October 12 to name but a few.