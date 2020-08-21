Shropshire's Secret Severn Art Trail showcase is going ahead

The Secret Severn Art Trail which covers locations in and around Jackfield will run from September 3 to September 13.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy artwork from the best established and up-and-coming artists based in the community while soaking up the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site scenery.

The showcase which has been running for five years he event will include a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the Jackfield Tile Museum. There will be work by more than 40 artists using a variety of styles and many open studios.

Participants include Ironbridge Fine Arts and Framing at Merrythought Village in Ironbridge, and the Angel Gallery, in Broseley, featuring the Un:Hinged art group.

Lockdown easing measures include one-way systems, hand sanitiser at entrances and spacing to maintain social distancing.

A new addition for this year will be pop-up studios at Jackfield Village Hall.

All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day. Also taking part in the trail are

Secret Severn trail chairman Rod Sheppard said: “2020 has been a year like none of us have experienced before, so we are extremely grateful to be able to place a spotlight on the beauty of art and the gorge once again.

“We’ve gone from a handful of artists in our first year to more than 40, so there’s plenty to see and explore.

“We’ve been monitoring Government advice and the ongoing situation and will have Covid-19 safety measures in place. We have also listened to feedback from previous years, hence this year the trail is centralised around Jackfield, with most open studios within walking distance.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors, offering something different to do after the months of lockdown as well as showcasing the fantastic artistic talent on our doorstep.”

Vice chairman Jan Park added: “The Secret Severn Art Trail is a great day out for all ages to enjoy and an opportunity to support local artists.

“Artists will be selling a whole range of products from greeting cards, jewellery, ceramics, original paintings and drawings to sculpture, photographs, prints and textiles - for all budgets.

“Do come and take in the culture in this incredible setting, and help us to kick off the Festival of Imagination, which starts on the 12th, a feast of art, poetry, cookery, film, workshops, performance, talks, and local history celebrating the Ironbridge Gorge.”

Flags outside the venues will help people to see who is taking part. Parking is available at Jackfield Tile Museum, and coffee will also be available.

For more details visit the website www.secretsevern.co.uk.