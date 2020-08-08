Shropshire Virtual Show to support charities

DCS Digital, based in Bridgnorth, has designed, built and is managing the website for the Shropshire Virtual Show, a day of music, entertainment, competitions and shopping experiences being hosted online on Saturday, August 22.

While free to view and take part in, visitors to the show will be asked to make a donation, with proceeds split between five Shropshire charities – The Cavalier Centre (home of Perry Riding for the Disabled), League of Friends to RJAH, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

Scott Bowler, Director at DCS Digital, said: “The Riding for the Disabled and The Cavalier Centre are two causes very close to my heart – I’ve seen the wonderful work they do first-hand. Our paths have crossed many times over the past seven years, and when I heard that they were launching the Shropshire Virtual Show, I knew our team could help.

“As it is a brand-new event, we had a blank slate to work from, and it was a great opportunity to have some fun with the design.”

The idea of the show came about in response to the impact the Covid-19 crisis has had on the charity sector, with traditional, face-to-face fundraising events – typically the staple for smaller organisations – cancelled across the country.

Show organisers said that DCS Digital’s support – the equivalent to £15,000 in digital services – has resulted in a bright, vibrant, fun and engaging website that will enable the event to be streamed live, and has already been accessed by thousands of visitors.

The website ‘showground’ includes a main arena, which will feature entertainment including TV’s Marcus Bean demonstrating how to cook a classic Shropshire dish, the action-packed Upper Cut Fight Stunt Show executing a spectacular display, Theatrick’s equestrian team performing gymnastics on horseback and comedian Paul ‘Silky’ White delivering a laughter-filled set.

There are also an array of activities taking place in the horse arena, music ten’, open gardens and arts and crafts tent.

For more information on the Shropshire Virtual Show, visit www.shropshirevirtualshow.com