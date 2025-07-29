All the fun of a summer fete will be at a Llanwrtyd Wells school this weekend

The fete will take place at Ysgol Dolafon on Doleceod Road in Llanwrtyd Wells on Sunday, August 3 from 12pm until 3pm.

There will be lots of attractions including inflatables, archery, activities, face painting and a bake sale.

There will also be pizza, ice cream, a bar, a raffle and stalls and games.

Entry will be free and all funds raised on the day will go to the Friends of Ysgol Dolafon