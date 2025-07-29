The first of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Project Vigilant operations has taken place in Powys, with teams of officers seizing a knife from a teenager, escorting vulnerable women to safe spaces, and reuniting a lost child with their parents.

Project Vigilant is an operation that sees uniformed and plain clothes police officers act as disruption teams to prevent sexual and violent offences from taking place, and has recently been rolled out forcewide.

Officers in Powys saw an opportunity to use Vigilant as a way of keeping carnival-goers safe in Rhayader on Saturday, July 19.

Specially trained officers from Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion travelled to assist Radnorshire, Montgomeryshire and Breconshire response teams, and Radnorshire NPPT in supporting the event.

A briefing was held at Llandrindod Wells police station, where officers were familiarised with the event and any intelligence received about potential criminal behaviour.

Teams of plain clothed and uniformed officers then patrolled the event, with information about suspicious or concerning behaviour passed between the two.

During the course of the day, a 16-year-old was spotted in possession of a knife by plain clothed officers, and was stop searched by uniformed colleagues. A lock knife, balaclava and cannabis were seized, and the teenager remains under investigation. Seven positive stop searches were also carried out on under 18s who were found in possession of cannabis.

Patrols were conducted in parks, along the riverbank and in alleyways to ensure the safety of anyone in these secluded areas.

Lone women, small groups and couples were engaged with to explain the purpose of the officers’ work, with safeguarding advice offered.

A young child who was found alone was returned to their parents.

In the main streets of Rhayader, a number of women who were considered vulnerable through intoxication were assisted to find safer spaces in order to prevent them coming to potential harm.

A considerable amount of alcohol was also seized from underage drinkers throughout the evening.

Force lead for prevention Superintendent Chris Neve said: “This was the first time we have held a Project Vigilant operation in Powys, and it was a great preventative success.

“The aim of Vigilant is to ensure the safety of people primarily on a night out, and to prevent sexual or serious offences from taking place. In this case we were looking out for all those attending Rhayader carnival, which is a busy day and evening, and our aim was to make sure everyone could enjoy safely.

“Prevention is a hugely important part of policing, and by working in teams of officers who look out for and disrupt potential criminal behaviour we can really make a difference in stopping potential offences before they happen.”