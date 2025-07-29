Now celebrating their 25th anniversary , Quo-incidence are an authentic tribute to rock legends Status Quo.

The band have performed with ex Quo drummer, Jeff Rich and supported current Bassist John 'Rhino' Edwards' band.

Rhino and other members of the Quo management were very complimentary of the bands performance.

Quo-incidence have played many festivals, theatres and social clubs etc, alongside venues such as Eastbourne Bandstand, The Fleece in Bristol and more recently played to a crowd of 3,000, supporting Queen Will Rock You, at the M&S Bank Arena in Live.

Status Quo have been at the top of their game for nearly six decades and Quo-incidence aim to keep the music alive now that Quo themselves have finally brought down the curtain on their illustrious career.

Presented by GP Events, Quo Incidence will be playing at the Pavilion Mid Wales in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, August 23 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced between £16.50 and £18.65 and the show is for all ages.

To book tickets visit www.ticketweb.uk/ and for more information or to book visit www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk, email: info@pavilionmidwales.org.uk or call 01597 258118