Queen & Adam Lambert returning to Birmingham in 2020

Now led by frontman Adam Lambert, Queen's Rhapsody Tour will hit the Second City on June 14 and 15.

The extra dates in Birmingham came following huge demand from fans for more shows across the UK as part of the tour.

Tickets for the gigs at Arena Birmingham go on sale tomorrow. Prices start from £45.

Queen and Adam Lambert completed a run of 25 huge shows across North America during the summer of 2019.

The all-new Rhapsody show is currently on a run of 17 stadium shows across South Asia and Australasia, which includes a special appearance at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16 as part of the Fire Fight Australia concert for national bushfire relief.

The touring spectacular will then arrive in the UK and Europe in late spring.

Brian May during a previous show at Birmingham Arena Picture: Michelle Martin

Queen guitarist Brian May said: “This is a fearsome new production taking the Queen legacy to a new place. I’m well proud.”

Lambert added: “I can’t wait to get back to the UK and Europe, we had a blast on our last tour, and I am so excited to bring this new show over there.”

Since Lambert first shared the stage with Queen for the 2009 American Idol final, his performances have reinvigorated the band and delighted fans worldwide.

Their first full show together, in June 2012, thrilled a crowd of half a million in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev.

Drummer Roger Taylor during a previous show at Arena Birmingham Picture: Michelle Martin

Since then, May and drummer Roger Taylor’s musical fireworks, matched by Lambert’s vocals and stage presence, have made for an explosive combination.

More than 200 gigs later, the partnership has remained a commercial and critical triumph, playing to full houses in every corner of the world.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk, queenonline.com and academymusicgroup.com/o2academybirmingham