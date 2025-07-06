'Quite disgraceful' - Telford woman sped away from police at 130mph on M54 after being told to take drug test

Anita Kaur, 22, of Ken Jones Close, Lightmoor, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

Kaur's own barrister told the court the defendant's actions had been "quite disgraceful".

Alura Bathers, prosecuting, said the incident had taken place at around 2.20am on November 2 last year.

She explained that two police officers had been on duty in an unmarked car heading west between Junction 3 and 4 of the M54 when they saw Kaur's MG, speeding, weaving across lanes, and "violently" braking for seemingly no reason.

Footage from the police pursuit was shown to the court, with officers reaching speeds of 110mph trying to keep up with Kaur.

Eventually they activated blue lights and pulled her over.

Ms Bathers told the court Kaur did not respond when asked to switch the engine off, and would only wind the window down by a small amount.

The court heard that officers could smell cannabis and informed Kaur they would test her for drugs.