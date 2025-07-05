In pictures: Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning at Villa Park as heavy metal stars from across the world take to the stage
Here are the latest pictures from inside Villa Park as Black Sabbath’s epic final concert gets underway
Heavy Metal stars and fans from across the globe have come to the West Midlands to celebrate the Birmingham band who created the rocking music genre.
Back to the Beginning has been billed as Black Sabbath’s final ever show and the founding members - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - are being honoured across their home city.
They were given the Freedom of the City last weekend and each personally signed an incredible mural on Navigation Street created especially for the event.
Rock stars have taken to the stage at Villa Park in front of tens of thousands of fans for the sell out show.
Here’s a look at the acts on stage (we’ll keep updating the story with more images as they come in from our photographers):