In pictures: Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning at Villa Park as heavy metal stars from across the world take to the stage

Heavy Metal stars and fans from across the globe have come to the West Midlands to celebrate the Birmingham band who created the rocking music genre.

Back to the Beginning has been billed as Black Sabbath’s final ever show and the founding members - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - are being honoured across their home city.

They were given the Freedom of the City last weekend and each personally signed an incredible mural on Navigation Street created especially for the event.

Rock stars have taken to the stage at Villa Park in front of tens of thousands of fans for the sell out show.

Here’s a look at the acts on stage (we’ll keep updating the story with more images as they come in from our photographers):

Members of US rock band Anthrax, pose for a photo after playing as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig as Black Sabbath's frontman at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 5, 2025. Osbourne, who revealed in 2020 that he has Parkinson's disease, will join Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the all-day "Back To The Beginning" show in Birmingham, central England, where the heavy metal giants formed in 1968. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Member of US rock band Anthrax, Scott Ian plays to the crowd as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig as Black Sabbath's frontman at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 5, 2025. Osbourne, who revealed in 2020 that he has Parkinson's disease, will join Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the all-day "Back To The Beginning" show in Birmingham, central England, where the heavy metal giants formed in 1968. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Member of US rock band Anthrax, Frank Bello plays to the crowd as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig as Black Sabbath's frontman at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 5, 2025. Osbourne, who revealed in 2020 that he has Parkinson's disease, will join Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the all-day "Back To The Beginning" show in Birmingham, central England, where the heavy metal giants formed in 1968. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Member of US rock band Anthrax, Joey Belladonna performs for the crowd as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig as Black Sabbath's frontman at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 5, 2025. Osbourne, who revealed in 2020 that he has Parkinson's disease, will join Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the all-day "Back To The Beginning" show in Birmingham, central England, where the heavy metal giants formed in 1968. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)