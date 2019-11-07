West Midlands filmmakers to create short films as part of BACK IN scheme

The initiative has been running for two years and enables participants from the West Midlands to attend masterclasses, develop new skills, secure professional connections from the film industry and concludes with the creation of a short film.

West Midlands creatives set to take part include Haydn Thomas, a director, cinematographer and approved drone pilot who was previously voted as one of Birmingham’s 30 under 30, and Daina Anderson, an award-nominated documentary filmmaker, producer and founder of media training and development company Open Lens Media.

They will be joined by film and TV teacher Julie-Anne Bensley, director and screenplay writer Abdul Ugas, Write Now monologue competition winner Nadine O'Mahony, and director, editor and photographer Joshua Solomon.

The West Midlands filmmakers involved with the scheme

The BACK IN sessions take place at ALCMY studios, an official partner who have donated their space to the program for the third year running.

Filmmakers will be supported by mentors throughout the process to ensure they have a strong network of industry figures to guide and empower them.

Curated by director and entrepreneur Daniel Alexander, participants from previous years have gone on to win awards for their short films, act in cinematic releases and create new media platforms.

Daniel Alexander says: “BACK IN has been an amazing two year journey, we have seen 12 talented filmmakers excel through the program and go on to achieve success after success.

Advertising

The West Midlands filmmakers involved with the scheme

"Continuing in the path off the previous years, we have now launched the third year, which has again reinforced the belief that the Midlands is full of diverse talent that has not always benefited from the same access to opportunities as others.

"I’m looking forward to making this the best year yet and showcasing the regional talent to the world.”

For more information on BACK IN and other creative opportunities offered, click here.