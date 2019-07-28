5ive, Damage, A1 and 911 hit Birmingham for reunion tour

The Boys Are Back Tour will see chart hitters 5ive, Damage, A1 and 911 all at Symphony Hall together to take fans on a nostalgic road trip

Celebrating a decade of the 'wild boys of pop', promoters MJR bring the quadruple delight to the Second City on February 25, 2020.

A spokesperson said: "All four have their original line-ups and will bring their back catalogues of party classics, their greatest hits, pumpin' tunes and everyone’s favourite dance moves.

"They may be men now, but the Boys Are Back! On the road, on the mic and working up one hell of a sweat."

5ive, featuring Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Scott Robinson - three of the original five members, were originally formed in 1997 by the same team behind the Spice Girls. They sold more than 20 million records, amassing numerous music awards and partying hard, gaining a reputation for being the bad boys of pop with hits like Keep On Movin', Everybody Get Up and Slam Dunk Da Funk.

A1, the Brit-winning British-Norwegian band, consists of Ben Adams, Paul Marazzi, Mark Read and Christian Ingebrigtsen.The band had their first breakthrough in The UK in 1999 and went on to have many International No.1 hits. They sold more than 10 million records and their best-known tracks here were their chart topping cover of A-ha's Take On Me, Same Old Brand New You and Caught In The Middle.

Damage, One of the first boy bands to bring an urban flavour into the mix, have 11 hit singles under their belt. The band are now a four-piece including their original members Jade, Rahsaan, Andrez and Noel. Their hits included Forever, Love Guaranteed, and Wonderful Tonight.

The fourth band on the bill are 911 - Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon 'Spike' Dawbarn. They sold millions of records worldwide, had eight hits in the UK Top 5 – The Day We Find Love, Bodyshakin', The Journey, Party People...Friday Night, All I Want Is You, More Than A Woman and Private Number - and th UK No.1 hit A Little Bit More.

For tickets to the night, priced between £25.50 and £35.50, visit the Symphony Hall website.