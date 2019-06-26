Menu

Birmingham gig for Piston

By John Corser

Cannock five-piece rock band Piston have been added to the bill for the Roadstars tour this autumn.

Staffordshire rockers Piston

Each night one of the three acts will feature as headliners.

The tour also includes American blues rock guitarist Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin' Stones And Manchester rock band Gorilla Riot.

Piston will release a self-titled debut album on September 13.

The tour comes to the Flapper, Birmingham on October 5.

John Corser

By John Corser
Business Reporter - @JohnCorser_Star

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

