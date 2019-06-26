Advertising
Birmingham gig for Piston
Cannock five-piece rock band Piston have been added to the bill for the Roadstars tour this autumn.
Each night one of the three acts will feature as headliners.
The tour also includes American blues rock guitarist Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin' Stones And Manchester rock band Gorilla Riot.
Piston will release a self-titled debut album on September 13.
The tour comes to the Flapper, Birmingham on October 5.
