Major train disruption for services running between Birmingham and Liverpool due to 'axle counter' issue

London Northwestern Railway is warning rail passengers about train delays between Birmingham and Liverpool due to issues with the train's 'axle counter'.

In a social media post, the train operator said: "Due to an issue with the axle counter, some services are being delayed or altered to ease congestion on the line."

Network Rail's Safety Central describe the 'axle counter' as a device that "counts the number of train wheels passed through it. provided at starting and ending of a station to conform the total passed station without leaving any boggies."

London Northwestern Railway has shared that customers who are experiencing delays on the line will be able to claim repayment if they are delayed for more than 15 minutes.

We have contacted West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway for further comment and to find out when services will be running as normal between the two major UK cities.