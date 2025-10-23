Met Office issue yellow weather warning for the West Midlands as Storm Benjamin hits the UK hard

The yellow warning will be in place for parts of the West Midlands until 9pm on Thursday, October 23, meaning the storm has a high likelihood but a low impact.

People can expect spray and flooding on the roads leading to difficult driving conditions and an increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer.

The Met Office has issued a heavy rain warning for parts of the West Midlands as Storm Benjamin crosses the UK

Public transport may also be affected in places with some journey times taking longer, while there is also a chance that some homes and businesses could be flooded.

Total rainfall is expected to reach 20-30 mm quite widely, with some places in the UK potentially seeing 30-50 mm.

Along with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with gales, initially along south-eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime.

If you are making journeys today you are advised to plan well in advance, and allow for extra time before setting off.