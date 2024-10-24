Google to give Market Drayton business owners the key to success with free workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event, which will be co-hosted by Google, aims to help businesses improve their digital presence with skills that are becoming vital for success in the modern world.

Google Digital Trainers will be on hand to provide in-person training and offer practical tips and tricks for mastering a technology-driven marketplace.

Business owners will be able to enhance digital marketing strategies using digital tools to increase efficiency – with search-engine experts on hand to answer questions and offer personalised advice.

The free workshop will take place at Market Drayton Festival Centre, on Frogmore Road, starting at 10am on Friday, November 8.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan is encouraging business owners and entrepreneurs to register for the event.

Google is coming to Market Drayton.

The Liberal Democrat MP said : "I worked in the private sector for many years, and so I know first-hand how businesses of all sizes often need to change and adjust in order to thrive. In today's fast-paced digital world, strong digital skills can be essential for growth and success.

"I'm pleased to invite small businesses and jobseekers from across North Shropshire to come to Market Drayton and learn for free from Google's Digital Trainers on November 8. Participants will gain valuable insights into digital marketing, learn how to improve their online presence, and take part in hands-on workshops to sharpen their digital skills.

"Every small business or jobseeker is welcome to attend, so please do spread the word if you know someone who might be interested in taking this offer up. Registration is open until November 6, and I look forward to seeing many local businesses there."

Shropshire residents can register for the event via the Google events website.