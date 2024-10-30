Met Office forecast reveals what weather has in store for Halloween and the weekend in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With Halloween on Thursday and many people lining up Bonfire parties this weekend, hopes are high for a dry period of weather.

Keen photographer Peter Steggles captured the scene in Rushbury on Wednesday morning with his picture of a tree-lined avenue and large bags of leaves that will be a common sight across Shropshire.

And it seems that they, and the gardeners looking to tidy up tons of autumn leaves, are in luck with the upcoming weather.

Autumn colours in Rushbury. Photo: Peter Steggles

The forecast for Shropshire shows there's a less than five per cent chance of rain on Thursday, with that rising to 30 per cent on Friday night and dropping back to lower chances again on Saturday and Sunday.

It's going to be chilly at night but that isn't unusual for late October and early November.