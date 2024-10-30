Met Office forecast reveals what weather has in store for Halloween and the weekend in Shropshire
People across the West Midlands will be keeping an eye on the skies to see what the weather has in store for the next few days.
With Halloween on Thursday and many people lining up Bonfire parties this weekend, hopes are high for a dry period of weather.
Keen photographer Peter Steggles captured the scene in Rushbury on Wednesday morning with his picture of a tree-lined avenue and large bags of leaves that will be a common sight across Shropshire.
And it seems that they, and the gardeners looking to tidy up tons of autumn leaves, are in luck with the upcoming weather.
The forecast for Shropshire shows there's a less than five per cent chance of rain on Thursday, with that rising to 30 per cent on Friday night and dropping back to lower chances again on Saturday and Sunday.
It's going to be chilly at night but that isn't unusual for late October and early November.